COVID quarantine protocols in Malta, travel restrictions to change - Chris Fearne

Malta’s COVID travel restrictions and quarantine protocols are set to change, Chris Fearne has announced.

The Health Minister said the changes were decided during Tuesday’s biweekly meeting with Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci.

Following this morning’s biweekly meeting with SPH Prof Gauci, I will be announcing changes to #Malta travel restrictions - including quarantine protocols - to the press tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/CsKcNP6q9v — Chris Fearne (@chrisfearne) September 14, 2021

Fearne said the changes will be communicated publicly on Wednesday.

The decision comes in the wake of growing pressure from various quarters over the tough quarantine protocols for travellers, including Maltese residents, arriving from dark red zone countries.

People coming to Malta from these zones are forced into a two-week quarantine in hotels selected by the health authorities. The expense of €100 per day has to be borne by the traveller and Maltese residents are denied the option to do quarantine at home.

