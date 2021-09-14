menu

COVID quarantine protocols in Malta, travel restrictions to change - Chris Fearne

Health Minister Chris Fearne will tomorrow announce changes to Malta’s COVID-19 quarantine protocols and travel restrictions

kurt_sansone
14 September 2021, 3:43pm
by Kurt Sansone
Travellers from dark red zone countries have to quarantine in hotels at a daily expense of €100
Malta’s COVID travel restrictions and quarantine protocols are set to change, Chris Fearne has announced.

The Health Minister said the changes were decided during Tuesday’s biweekly meeting with Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci.

Fearne said the changes will be communicated publicly on Wednesday.

The decision comes in the wake of growing pressure from various quarters over the tough quarantine protocols for travellers, including Maltese residents, arriving from dark red zone countries.

People coming to Malta from these zones are forced into a two-week quarantine in hotels selected by the health authorities. The expense of €100 per day has to be borne by the traveller and Maltese residents are denied the option to do quarantine at home.

