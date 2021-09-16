Heritage Malta concerned over proposed Mgarr solar farm in vicinity of megalithic temple

Heritage Malta has voiced its concern on the effects a proposed solar farm in Mgarr will have on the Ta' Ħaġrat archaeological site.

The government heritage agency is consulting with the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage on the planning application by a private individual.

The proposed development will take up 38 tumoli of arable land, which is the equivalent of around six football pitches. It is being opposed by environmental groups and residents.

The area is also home to unique features of Maltese rural landscape such as rubble walls, carob trees, garigue, protected flora and fauna, bee colonies and archaeological remains dating back to the Romans.

“As a direct consequence of the development that has taken place in Mġarr throughout the last 50 years, the road leading to Ta' Ħaġrat floods with each heavy rainfall,” Heritage Malta said. “To mitigate this situation, Heritage Malta has in the past few years taken measures to manage the flow of water within the site.”

On Monday, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia reiterated that current legislation prohibits solar farms from being built on agricultural land.

He said investors are encouraged to build solar farms on disused landfills, industrial land, roofs, and car parks, but agricultural land was off limits.

The PN also called for the authorities to reconsider the development of solar farms on agricultural land and instead relocate them to urban areas.

