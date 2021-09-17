PN non-committal on carbon tax, says it will discuss with experts

The Nationalist Party will be carrying out discussions with industry stakeholders, before considering proposals on carbon tax.

“Through the climate change conference, we will be able to discuss with experts what they think we should do for the sector, and then the party organs will be able to form the best policy going forward,” party secretary general Michael Piccinino said.

Carbon tax is a tax regime where governments set a price that emitters must pay for each ton of greenhouse gas emissions they emit.

Such a regime forces businesses and consumers to take steps such as switching fuels or adopting new technologies to reduce emissions to avoid paying tax.

On Monday, the PN announced that it will be organizing a National Conference on Climate Change.

The conference will be led by the PN Greens, a working group focused on developing environmental policies, and will focus on construction, mobility, sustainability and energy.

General election candidate and animal activist Janice Chetcuti, who heads the working group, said the effects of climate change are already being felt, and so the party must offer a platform for ideas going forward.

“We are committed to increasing open spaces and creating a better environment. These cannot be quantified with money, but quality of life,” she said.

Chetcuti said the PN has made its position known on a number of environmental controversies in the country, like the proposed Marsascala marina.

“The PN’s proposals are based on the common good,” she insisted. “We are calling on people to come forward and make their voice heard.”

The Climate Change conference will be held on 29 September at the Notch Conference Centre at the Urban Valley Resort.

People can book their place on kunilbidla.com.