[WATCH] Government unveils 'no bull, just facts' drug information campaign

A nationwide campaign that aims to provide factual information on illegal and dangerous substances such as cocaine, cannabis, and steroids has been unveiled.

Family Minister Michael Falzon said the campaign, titled 'No B***, Just Facts' will also debunk fake information on these substances. It is a campaign not intended to scare young people but inform them.

“Education and information are the key,” he said on Friday.

Falzon said the education campaign was not in conflict with government's other policy to regularise cannabis, which Prime Minister Robert Abela recently said will be tabled once parliament reopens after the summer holidays.

“We need to help users, not punish them, and that is what the campaign looks to do,” he said. “We are not telling people to smoke cannabis, we are telling them the truth.”

He also said that government must show that coming forward to seek help is not a sign of weakness.

“We have to recognize these people’s courage,” he said. “We need to have the ability to identify and face the problem.”

Citizenship junior minister Alex Muscat said the €90,000 campaign, will contribute to educating people and helping them recover from suicide.