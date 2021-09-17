Marsa’s Spencer Garden to get tree nurseries in €2 million renovation

A €2 million investment in Spencer Garden will see the Marsa open area transformed into what is being described as “an immersive natural experience”.

The project aims to create three tree nurseries to grow a local stock for use in future projects, landscape upgrades, a new water feature and a green boundary wall to serve as a sound barrier.

The garden is situated just off December 13 Road, a busy thoroughfare, and overlooks the Marsa Menqa area.

The garden will be dedicated to renowned naturalist Guido Lanfranco, who died last week.

The works, which will be financed by the Environment and Resources Authority and Ambjent Malta, are expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said the creation and improvement of parks and gardens in highly urbanised areas had social and ecological benefits.

“Green infrastructure in general brings us closer to the natural environment and fosters a sense of community, identity and wellbeing while also bringing environmental and economic benefits to the community,” he said.

The landscaping plan includes multiple elevation changes, free Wi-Fi, multiple water reservoirs for irrigation, a rainwater catchment system, solar panels and energy-efficient smart lighting.

ERA CEO Michelle Piccinino said the garden will be transformed into “a natural oasis” in an urban area associated with traffic and industry.

“It will be an oasis which will bring nature closer to our everyday life for the benefit of families and communities living in the area,” she said.