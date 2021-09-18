Tension at COVID 'freedom rally' as protestors split into factions

Chants of freedom dwelled around the streets of Valletta as an assorted crowd of anti-COVID protestors called for measures such as mask mandates and vaccine certificates to be repealed.

The protest on Saturday also saw some in the crowd describing the COVID-19 pandemic "a hoax".

But tension was evident between the organisers as the message of the different speakers lacked congruency.

A faction was stressing that they care about the future and personal freedom and that they are not necessarily anti-vaccine. They also stressed that laws have to be agreed upon by the whole society, otherwise they are just "pieces of paper".

This group focused on the issues related to non-vaccinated individuals that decide to travel, and are forced to quarantine.

But another faction took a more aggressive approach, calling the pandemic a hoax and an excuse to vaccinate the population. They stressed on the right to life and that everyone should be treated on the same level, irrespective of citizenship and class.

They called on the authorities to respect everyone’s liberties and rights.

The tension climaxed when the former group disbanded from the main protest and continued their march around Valletta independently.

In comments they made to MaltaToday, they explained that their decision was due to the fact that the hardliners were taking a more political approach. They claimed the hardliners were just preparing themselves for the run up to the election, and they didn’t want any part of it.

In front of parliament they called on Health Minister Chris Fearne and Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci to resign and to refund all the money spent on the pandemic.

The health authorities have been scaling down mitigation measures over the past five months on the back of a successful vaccination drive. With more than 90% of people aged 12 and over having received their full vaccination, COVID-19 infections have dropped and stabilised, while hospitalisations have remained relatively low.

Elderly people in homes have also received a third booster dose and people aged 70 and over living in the community will start receiving the booster at the end of the month. There is also a drive to give the booster dose to patients who are immuno-suppressed.