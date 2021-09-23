COVID-19: 12 new infections as hospitalisations drop to 15

12 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Thursday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 456.

Active cases stand at 488 after 47 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 15 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of whom four are in ITU.

Until yesterday, 814,067 vaccine doses were administered, of which 5,798 were booster doses.