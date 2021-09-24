COVID-19: 94-year-old woman dies, active cases drop to below 500

13 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Friday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

One new death was registered in the last 24-hours; a 94-year-old woman, bringing the total number of deaths to 457.

Active cases stand at 471 after 29 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 15 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of whom four are in ITU.

Until yesterday, 814,957 vaccine doses were administered, of which 6,141 were booster doses.