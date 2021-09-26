‘It was all bluff’: Castaldi Paris bragged about fictitious £16 million London mansion to Yorgen Fenech

Bluff and fantasy: a series of text messages between Tumas magnate Yorgen Fenech and the Labour MP Ian Castaldi Paris, the latter boasting about owning three London properties and closing on a £16 million Kensington mansion, are just a load of hot air.

The MP yesterday admitted to having dreamed up a lofty claim he made to Fenech of being a high-flying property investor in London, after MaltaToday approached him over chats he had with Fenech in September 2019, just two months before the latter’s arrest in connection with the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“It was pure bluff from my end. I have no property, neither in London, nor in any part of the world,” Castaldi Paris told this newspaper when asked to explain his claims to Fenech and whether his property acquisitions were now declared in his MP’s asset register. “It was stupid from my end.”

But the seriousness of the matter was such that Castaldi Paris also admitted that he had to inform the authorities about the chats, to assure investigators he was not truly the owner of some swanky London pied-à-terre.

“I spoke to the authorities, and told them that these were bluff SMSes,” he told MaltaToday, without specifying the authority in question but denying this was either the FIAU or the Economic Crimes Unit.

