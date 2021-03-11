Rosianne Cutajar asked to refund brokerage fee for Mdina property deal involving Yorgen Fenech

Rosianne Cutajar and her political aide Charles Farrugia are being asked to refund €89,000 in brokerage fees by the owner of an Mdina property.

The pair acted as brokers on the aborted sale of the property to murder suspect Yorgen Fenech in 2019.

Green Eyes Limited and its owner Joseph Camilleri filed the judicial letter in court this morning, claiming that Cutajar and Farrugia pocketed the brokerage fee over the deal.

The sale had fallen through because of Fenech’s arrest in November 2019 in connection with the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. Eventually, the promise of sale lapsed in that same month.

Despite several requests, both verbally over the phone as well as through a letter from the lawyer representing the owner, sent in July 2019, the court document states, Cutajar and Farrugia had failed to refund the money.

The judicial letter was sent to interrupt the legal term before the claim was time barred. The seller said that he was aware of pending proceedings before the Standards Commissioner against Cutajar over the brokerage fee.

At this stage, Camilleri and Green Eyes would not be filing a sworn application for the refund of the balance paid to the brokers so that the Commissioner could do his work “serenely and tranquilly, without obstacles.”

The owner’s lawyer, Edward Debono, said they reserved the right to file legal proceedings after the Commissioner for Standard in Public Life fulfils his duty, irrespective of the outcome.

Cutajar resigned her parliamentary secretary role last month pending the investigation being conducted by Standards Commissioner George Hyzler.