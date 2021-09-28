Influenza vaccinations to start on 25 October

The influenza vaccination programme will begin on 25 October, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced during the inauguration of a healthcare centre in Valletta.

The Health Minister said the government ordered 200,000 doses of the seasonal influenza vaccine. He said the nationwide flu jab rollout will be "intense."

Fearne added that for the first three weeks until 15 November, the influenza shot will be reserved for those aged over 55.

Fearne said in this year's rollout, young children will be given a spray rather than an injection, which is more attractive to youngsters. The nasal spray was used for the first time last year but was not widely available.

The Health Minister said that the COVID-19 booster shot and influenza vaccine would be administered in conjunction with each other for the first time.

Fearne said since these were separate shots, they would be administered at separate centres, and as such, some people may get invitations to different healthcare centres. Fearne said that if the need for boosters persists, international authorities are already looking into the possibility of having a combined jab.

"For the time being, we call for people's patience as we iron out the logistics," he said.