Hospitality lobby wants drastic or complete removal of COVID-19 protocols

The hospitality lobby wants government to "drastically or completely" remove the COVID-19 protocols for the sector in view of the successful vaccination drive.

With more than 90% of people aged 12 and over fully vaccinated, the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association called on the government to recognise the success.

“MHRA is calling upon government to recognise the success which we all have worked for and accordingly drastically reduce or completely remove the COVID-19 protocols especially for the hospitality sector, keeping in mind that we are living in an environment where practically everyone is vaccinated,” the association said on Wednesday.

It referred to the announcement made yesterday by Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne in which he announced fewer restrictions for bars and restaurants that voluntarily accept only fully vaccinated clients.

MHRA said protocols for catering establishments remained the same for 18 months and are leading to an “unfair playing field”. It said that it is time that the decisions reflected reality and bold steps are taken to give hotels and restaurants space to operate as proper businesses.

It recognised the government’s efforts to ensure Malta has one of the world’s highest vaccination rates and welcomed news of the distribution of booster shots.

“This success could not be achieved without the support amongst others of hotels, restaurants and tourism operators who had to restrain their operations for over a year and a half, leading to enormous financial difficulties. Indeed, MHRA is on record to have stated that it is thanks to the government wage subsidies and other help that today the tourism and hospitality sector has survived without serious casualties,” the MHRA said.