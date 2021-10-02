[LIVE] Government proposes three-line Metro system with 25 stops

Prime Minister Robert Abela and Transport Minister Ian Borg have presented the results of a study on the feasibility of a mass transport system in Malta.

In a presentation by Transport Malta chairman Joseph Bugeja, the study proposes a three-line underground transport system with 25 stops.

Transport Malta CEO Joseph Bugeja announced that ARUP group consulted the government to construct an underground metro, with three lines and 25 stations. The routes would be operating in the principal urban areas, where public transport is most utilised.

Bugeja said that the studies were initiated in 2017, in order to find the most suitable rapid mass transport system and reach the aspirations of future generations. “A number of systems were considered, however the one that is most appropriate, affordable and feasible”.

Bugeja did acknowledge that a metro system does present various geo-physical challenges. The metro line would be underground, with only a small route at level ground. The aim, he said is also to regenerate the urban centre and improve the quality of life of the residents.

William McDade from ARUP Group said that they studied various alternatives but the underground light metro was found to be the most feasible option, although it does come with a higher cost and longer delivery time.

McDade said that although Malta has recently overhauled the road infrastructure system, the capacity of the road network is not sufficient to cater for the rate of growth.

He announced that the proposal incorporates three lines; the Nothern connecting Naxxar with Pembroke, the Central connecting Birkirkara with Marsa and the Southern connecting Mater Dei Hospital with Zabbar and Cospicua.

McDade remarked that such a project would present a challenge of disposing the excavated rock and said that a number of locations have been assessed for land reclamation.

The first phase of the project that would see the construction of the entire northern line, would cost €3.9 billion while the entire system is estimated to cost around €6.25 billion.

The talks on a mass transport system were adopted by the PL government, with former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat confirming in 2019 that a number of studies were underway.

Originally the proposal was mooted in the Nationalist Party electoral manifesto of 2017, which had proposed a metro system, estimated at €2.3 billion, with a first train planned within five years.

In 2019, Transport Malta applied to trademark the name ‘Metro Malta’ with the European Union Intellectual Property Office.

Last September, during a PL rally, PM Robert Abela had put forward the question of whether the country is ready for such a huge project, and a shift in mentality with regards to transport.

Following the 2017 election victory, the Labour government embarked on a €700 million infrastracture project to rebuild all national roads.