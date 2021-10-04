Registration for primary schools up from previous years

36,000 students are attending State schools for the upcoming academic year, figures released by the Education Ministry show.

There are 5,981 students in kindergarten, 15,827 in primary school, 12,143 in secondary school and 1,987 attending post-secondary education. The education ministry said registration for primary school was higher than in previous years.

READ ALSO: Back to school: parents, students and teachers tell us what they think

The students were distributed in 106 schools and educational centres, with a total of 7,071 heads, educators, LSEs, KGEs and administrative staff.

"We are seeing the determination and commitment of educators to ensure that children receive their education, where they can receive it best, physically in schools," Education Minister Justyne Caruana said.

In September the education ministry confirmed that attendance for the upcoming academic year will once again be compulsory.

READ MORE: School attendance once again compulsory, Education Ministry confirms