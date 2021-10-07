Msida promenade to undergo €1.6million regeneration

A €1.6 million regeneration project along the Msida and Pieta promenade will see added cycle lanes and upgraded street furniture.

Transport Minister Ian Borg and the Grand Harbour Regneration Corporation (GHRC) announced the project during a press conference on Thursday.

“This is a great open space but the old part requires an upgrade. At this phase, the promenade will be widened, without taking away any parking spaces while cycling lanes and street furniture will be introduced,” explained Borg.

Borg added that the road adjacent to the promenade will not be widened in the process.

The minister said that the regeneration will complement similar harbour projects in Isla, Kalkara and Marsaxlokk.

GHRC CEO Gino Cauchi said that the biggest hurdle of the project was finding the right balance so that, through the pavement widening and the addition of cycling lanes, no parking spaces would be taken and the fishermen will not lose out on the their docking spaces.

“The regeneration of the promenade will modernise the area and will connect Sa Maison to the Sliema promenade,” said Cauchi.

Msida mayor Margaret Baldacchino Cefai said that the local council welcomes the “long awaited and much needed project”.