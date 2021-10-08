COVID-19: 24 new cases, one patient in ITU

Malta recorded 24 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 recoveries, the Health Ministry’s daily bulletin for Friday said.

Active cases currently stand at 282.

There are only eight people recovering at Mater Dei hospital and one patient in ITU.

The bulletin shows that 21,421 COVID vaccine booster doses were administered.

No new deaths due to COVID-19 were recorded, with the total number remaining at 459, since the start of the pandemic.