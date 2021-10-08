New Neolithic structure unearthed at Tas-Silġ

Remains of another Neolithic structure were discovered at Tas-Silġ in Marsaxlokk by archeologists, Heritage Malta said.

The discovery substantially increases the size of the land used during the stone age period at this site.

The discovery was announced during a site visit at Tas-Silġ by Heritage Minister José Herrera, Heritage Malta’s CEO Noel Zammit, and Superintendent of Cultural Heritage, Kurt Farrugia.

“This is the site with the longest known use on the Maltese Islands, with remains of at least three temples from the Tarxien Phase of the Maltese Neolithic period. The same temples were also used in the Bronze Age, which was possibly the only period in Tas-Silġ’s history when the site was not utilised for rituals or religious purposes,” Heritage Malta said in a statement on Friday.

Upon the Phoenicians’ arrival, a temple in honour of the goddess Ashtarte was erected, which was developed further by the Punics and the Romans until at least the second century AD.

Many years later, the temple’s main courtyard was roofed over and turned into a Christian basilica – the first evidence of a church built on our island. According to Heritage Malta, the church was eventually abandoned, with nearly all structures being demolished.

“As evidenced by the newly-found remains as well as by a sizeable Phoenician cistern accessible from the site, underneath this road there are probably more remains, as yet undiscovered, from the site’s various phases. It would therefore be wise to deviate this road as foreseen in the local plan,” Heritage Malta said.

Noel Zammit said Heritage Malta is preparing a geophysical investigation of the road and the adjacent areas, and is drawing up plans and designs to improve the site’s visitor facilities and interpretation.

Kurt Farrugia said that the latest investigations have extended the prehistoric presence in the area way beyond what was previously believed.

“This particular discovery has shed new light on the site’s Neolithic use, spurring further exploration of the structure’s context in relation to other remains from the same prehistoric phase in the area,” said Professor Nicholas Vella from the Department of Classics and Archaeology at the University of Malta.