Man arrested in connection with robbery of airsoft weapons

A 21-year-old man from Tarxien was arrested in connection with the robbery of several airsoft weapons.

The theft took place in Triq il-Ongi, Valletta.

Police said that the accused broke into a store between Saturday and Sunday night and stole several airsoft weapons as well as ammunition, and other related items costing thousands.

Upon further investigation, the identity of the accused was discovered, leading to his arrest on Monday morning at his residence, where the stolen items were found.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia has been appointed to the inquiry.

The man is expected to be brought to court this morning in front of Magistrate Charmaine Galea.