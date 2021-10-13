DJ on rape charges denied bail

A Paceville DJ has been denied bail on rape charges.

The accused, a 32-year-old Colombian man residing in Paceville, who cannot be named due to a court-imposed ban, stands accused of having met the alleged victim at a club in the local nightlife district.

Magistrate Nadine Lia heard Inspector John Spiteri explain how the female victim had gone to the police in tears, telling them how, after the woman had asked the DJ to play a song for her, the man had badgered her into going to his home in Paceville and raped her there. The day after, he had chatted with the victim on Instagram, apologising for what happened, he said.

The accused pleaded not guilty. His lawyers, Rachel Tua and Edmund Cuschieri, requested bail.

The prosecution requested a ban on the publication of the name of the victim, but this was contested by the defence, which argued amongst other things that if anything, both accused and victim’s names should be withheld. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court imposed a ban on the name of both the accused and the alleged victim.

The prosecution also objected to bail, saying that the victim hadn’t testified and the accused had no ties to Malta.

On its part, the defence said the accused “shouldn’t be discriminated against because he is foreign.” It was argued that the victim had given her account of what happened to the inquiry, but this was rebutted by Spiteri, who said the woman had only answered some questions relating to the medico-legal examination and had not given a full account. Neither was this version sworn, added the prosecution.

The court denied bail, citing the fact that the victim had not yet testified and the fear of the accused tampering with evidence.

Inspectors John Spiteri and Brian Xuereb prosecuted.

Lawyer Darlene Grima appeared for the office of the Attorney General.

Lawyers Rachel Tua and Edmund Cuschieri are defence counsel.

Lawyer Alfred Abela appeared parte civile for the victim.