Clyde Caruana says Konrad Mizzi should appear in front of PAC to answer on Electrogas

Konrad Mizzi should respect parliament’s Public Accounts Committee and appear in front of it to answer MPs’ questions, the Finance Minister said on Wednesday.

Clyde Caruana was answering a parliamentary question by Opposition MP Karol Aquilina about Mizzi’s second no-show in front of the PAC.

The committee is scrutinising the National Audit Office’s report on the Electrogas tender, which was awarded when Mizzi was energy minister.

“He should respect any invitation made to him by parliament… good sense dictates that the individual should answer any queries parliament may have,” Caruana said without mincing his words.

Mizzi today sits as an independent MP after he was kicked out of the Labour Party last year when details of the Montenegro wind farm scandal emerged.

Mizzi refused to appear for a second time in front of the PAC today. As an MP, he has the privilege to disregard the invitation by the PAC.

Aquilina asked the Finance Minister whether Mizzi should show up in front of the PAC and whether his refusal sends a negative signal abroad in light of the FATF greylisting.

The Speaker noted that the question had nothing to do with the subject matter being discussed but Caruana opted to reply just the same, calling for the PAC to be respected.

