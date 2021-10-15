Faculty of Laws says numerus clausus removed from credits

The Faculty of Laws has voted to remove the capping of places in elective study units, with the faculty board voting to remove the numerus clausus by eight votes to three.

Following media reports of students queuing all night outside the faculty to secure their places in certain study units, the Faculty of Laws swiftly reversed the changes.

Law students enrolled in the M.Adv course can now register for elective units of their choice as all candidates will be accommodated, the University said in a statement.

“Capping was only applicable for a small number of electives and these were introduced to ensure that students benefit from small-group tuition, given the practical approach of the modules. As this year in particular, some modules attracted a large number of students, the University will be ensuring that parallel sessions of the elective modules spread across the two semesters will be made available to accommodate all those who registered.”

The Faculty of Laws welcomed nearly 400 Freshers this year and is offering a total of 12 programmes of study, including eight at postgraduate level. An average of 320 students graduate from the Faculty each year.

Law students spent Wednesday night waiting outside their faculty to secure their places in elective study units, camping outside the faculty overnight to secure their places in what was described as an “appalling situation.”