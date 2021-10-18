menu

COVID-19: 11 new infections, over 30,000 vaccine booster doses administered

laura_calleja
18 October 2021, 12:43pm
by Laura Calleja
11 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Monday, figures published by the Health Ministry show. 

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 459. 

Active cases stand at 271 after 11 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 12 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which one is in the ITU. 

Until yesterday, 853,683 vaccine doses were administered, of which 34,300 were booster doses.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
