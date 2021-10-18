[LIVE] Budget 2022 | Bernard Grech to deliver replica at 6:30pm

Opposition leader Bernard Grech will deliver his replica to the Budget 2022 presented last week by the Finance Minister.

This is the second time Grech will be delivering his reaction to the budget since his election as leader of the Nationalist Party in October last year.

Grech will be addressing the House at 6:30 pm, after MPs finish their parliamentary questions. He is expected to present his party's vision alongside criticism of the government's failures.

The Opposition has criticised the government for running up the second highest deficit in Europe and increasing public debt. It has also hit out at the budget's failure to address Malta's greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force.

On Sunday, the Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said the budget helped address the social challenges that many were facing. “I felt government did well to ensure the social aspect of this budget was addressed,” Caruana said.

More to follow.