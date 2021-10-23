COVID-19: Six new cases, three patients in ITU

6 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Saturday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 460.

Active cases stand at 236 after 21 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 13 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which three are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 865,419 vaccine doses were administered, of which 43,043 were booster doses.