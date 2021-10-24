menu

COVID-19: Four patients receiving treatment in ITU

24 October COVID-19 update | 12 new cases • 227 active cases • 12 patients in hospital, 4 in ITU • Total vaccine doses at 866,963 • Total deaths at 460

24 October 2021, 12:39pm
by Staff Reporter

12 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Sunday, according to figures published by the Health Ministry. 

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 460. 

With 21 recoveries registered, active cases stand at 227.

There are currently 12 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital, four of which in the ITU. 

Until yesterday, 866,963 vaccine doses were administered, of which 44,153 were booster doses.

