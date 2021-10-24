COVID-19: Four patients receiving treatment in ITU
24 October COVID-19 update | 12 new cases • 227 active cases • 12 patients in hospital, 4 in ITU • Total vaccine doses at 866,963 • Total deaths at 460
12 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Sunday, according to figures published by the Health Ministry.
No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 460.
With 21 recoveries registered, active cases stand at 227.
There are currently 12 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital, four of which in the ITU.
Until yesterday, 866,963 vaccine doses were administered, of which 44,153 were booster doses.
OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 24•10•2021 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention DirectoratePosted by saħħa on Sunday, October 24, 2021