COVID-19: Four patients receiving treatment in ITU

12 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Sunday, according to figures published by the Health Ministry.

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 460.

With 21 recoveries registered, active cases stand at 227.

There are currently 12 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital, four of which in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 866,963 vaccine doses were administered, of which 44,153 were booster doses.