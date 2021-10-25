Konrad Mizzi ‘available’ to meet PAC from 3 November onwards

Former energy minister Konrad Mizzi will be able to appear in front of MPs to answer questions on the Electrogas deal from 3 November onwards.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Mizzi said he informed the Public Accounts Committee that both himself and his lawyer will be available from 3 November onwards. The PAC was due to meet again tomorrow at 2pm.

Mizzi, sacked from the Labour Party in March 2020, posted his message alongside a promotional poster taking credit for ‘five years of clean air’ - a reference to his piloting of the Delimara gas plant project. The project is now maligned for its link to Tumas magnate Yorgen Fenech and the secret offshore firms Mizzi and Keith Schembri set up.

Fenech faces charges over the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, who had been investigating a leaked cache of emails from Electrogas at the time of her murder.

Mizzi, who sits in parliament as an independent MP, had originally refused to appear before the PAC, which is probing the findings of the National Audit Office on the Electrogas deal.

In a second no-show, Mizzi told the committee that he could not attend because his lawyer was unavailable at the given day.

It now appears the hurdles have been surmounted and Mizzi will appear in front of the PAC, although it still has to be seen whether he will actually answer the questions put to him by MPs.