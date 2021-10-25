PN accuses Labour Party, Robert Abela of being in cahoots with Konrad Mizzi

The Nationalist Party has accused the government of being in cahoots with MP Konrad Mizzi over his hesitancy to testify in front of the Public Accounts Committee.

“What does he know about Robert Abela for the Labour Party to continue defending him?” Beppe Fenech Adami said during a press conference on Monday.

Earlier, in a Facebook post , Mizzi said he informed the PAC that both himself and his lawyer will be available to attend from 3 November onwards. The PAC is due to meet again tomorrow at 2pm to continue scrutinising the National Audit Office report on the Electrogas power station deal for which Mizzi was politically responsible when minister.

Mizzi had originally refused to appear before the PAC before recanting on his decision.

However, in another no-show last week, Mizzi told the committee that he could not attend because his lawyer was unavailable at the given day.

Fenech Adami said that the former energy minister is the “architect and brains” behind the Electrogas project, but said both Mizzi and the PL are conspiring with each other to prevent him from “revealing the truth”.

“They are coming up with all sorts of excuses,” he said. “Had government accepted our request to put forward a motion in the House for Mizzi to be ordered to testify, we would not be in this situation. They told us to trust him, and look where we are now.”

PN MP Karol Aquilina said Opposition MPs on the committee have questions which everyone has been asking. “What agreement was in place between Mizzi and Joseph Muscat on the project?”

“How much money did he make from this project? What agreement was there between the businessmen and the Labour Party?” Aquilina went on to say.

Energy spokesperson Ryan Callus said the Prime Minister does not want Mizzi to testify to the truth behind the high energy bills consumers are paying.

“The Prime Minister is being held hostage, because they do not want to reveal the details,” Callus said. “Robert Abela is also scared because Mizzi might reveal the advice he gave to Muscat on the project.”

Mizzi was kicked out of the PL last year, following damning revelations on the Mozura wind farm project in Montenegro, which Enemalta was involved in. However, he remains an independent MP.

Cassola asks Standards Commissioner to investigate Mizzi's behaviour

Meanwhile, independent candidate Arnold Cassola has called on the Standards Commissioner George Hyzler to investigate the “intolerable and unacceptable behaviour” by Mizzi following his Facebook post on Monday.

“This behaviour is an insult to the parliament and the general public,” he said.

'Mizzi should stop insulting Maltese people' - Repubblika

Rule of law NGO Repubblika said Mizzi should stop insulting the Maltese people.

“Repubblika expects Konrad Mizzi to step down and appear before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts and respond to his actions as a minister. We remind Konrad Mizzi that he is obliged to be held accountable as minister to parliament and the Maltese people,” it said. “We expect the whole of parliament, the Prime Minister and the government, the Opposition and the Speaker to take a clear and firm stance.”

It also said the Police Commissioner should carry out his duty and charge all the “people who are involved in the theft of the Maltese people through corruption.”