Elderly home visiting hours extended

Health authorities have continued to relax COVID-19 measures, announcing the extension of visiting hours at elderly homes.

Those visiting the elderly in the afternoon can now spend four hours with their loved ones, up from 90 minutes.

People will still be allowed to visit the elderly for 60 minutes in the morning, with up to two visitors during each session.

The Ministry for the Eldelry said visitors must be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Regulations for unvaccinated visitors have remained the same.

The further relaxtion of measures comes as the COVID-19 vaccine booster dose drive continues in earnes. Residents in elderly homes have received their booster shots and the rollout in the community among those aged 70 and older is progressing fast.