PN MP calls for zoos boycott, urges government not to give in to 'bully zookeeper'

Nationalist MP Mario Galea has called on people to “boycott zoos” if they “truly love animals”, in a passionate speech he gave in parliament on Tuesday.

He insisted the appeal was a personal one, and did not represent the party's official stance on the issue.

Galea said the government is not solely to blame for the problems surrounding the trade of exotic animals and the lack of proper regulations for zoos.

“I will not blame government alone, because it is a sin which was inherited,” he said, adding that past Nationalist administrations were also to blame.

Government proposed the prohibition of big cat cub petting at zoos in a White Paper published last October. But just 24 hours later, the clause was removed, following outrage by zookeeper Anton Cutajar. Zoo regulations have so far remained the same despite the White Paper proposals.

“Minister, the White Paper was good, but you stopped short because of that bully,” Galea said referring to Cutajar. “We need to regularize the sector.”

He said MPs have become “clowns” for stopping short of banning zoos in the country.

“We voted against circuses, but we don’t condemn the zoos which are continuing to grow and grow,” Galea said.

He also questioned how exotic animals are being imported into the country.

“How did they end up here? How are there animals on the brink of extinction roaming in zoos?” he questioned.

The MP also mentioned a case he was informed of where an individual is housing lions in his basement. “It’s unbelievable.”

He said people should “boycott” zoos if they truly love animals.

“Do not go to zoos, don’t take your children to zoos, I don’t even go to weddings where they have exotic zoos as part of the venue,” Galea said. “Malta is not a good place to have zoos. We don’t have experts on these animals, and they are not being cared for properly.”

He also said the “excuse” that the animals were born in captivity does not hold.

“You are encouraging the abuse if you think like that,” he said.

A series of questions by MaltaToday to the Animal Rights Ministry on when it plans to implement the public consultation on zoos have so far remained unanswered despite a number of reminders.

Addressing the House, the Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo said the white paper submissions are still being evaluated by an entity to determine “whether the rules would make sense or not if they were implemented.”

He stopped short of giving any further details.