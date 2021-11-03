Zookeeper lashes out at PN MP calling for zoos boycott

Firebrand zookeeper Anton Rea Cutajar has lashed out against Nationalist MP Mario Galea, who urged people to boycott zoos if they love animals.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Cutajar took umbrage because Galea singled out his zoo, L-Arka ta’ Noe, during a parliamentary speech on animal welfare.

Galea did call out Cutajar specifically and urged the government not give in to his bullying tactics by implementing tougher animal welfare regulations for zoos. However, Galea’s call for a boycott was directed at all zoos.

The PN MP was referring to Cutajar’s protests last year when government published a White Paper on zoo regulations that banned the petting of wild cat cubs, among other tough rules. There have been no developments since then and the Animal Welfare Ministry insists the feedback received during the public consultation is still being analysed.

Cutajar hit back at Galea’s political affiliation, asking him whether zoos only started to bother him after Labour came to power in 2013.

In parliament, Galea actually said past nationalist administrations were also to blame for the current state of affairs.

“Mr Mario, if you are so adjourned about zoos, you should know that in Malta there are seven registered zoos. Is it the Arka ta’ Noe zoo that is bothering you?... the volunteers we have at the park are more than those contributing to that sorry party you destroyed,” Cutajar said.

He continued: “Exotic animals are bothering him? If I were you… I would be concerned on how to pay off the millions [in arears] your party has, such as with ARMS. You should start from those! You are jealous of each other let alone of a Labourite who has succeeded.”

In a further comment on his Facebook, Cutajar posted a photo of a green lawn at his zoo, accompanied with the words: “At L-Arka ta’ Noe we have green land but there are people who are green with envy, Mar[io].”

In previous Facebook posts, Cutajar praised Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo, describing him as “a true minister, who understands everyone”.

Refalo’s remit includes animal welfare and despite publishing tougher zoo regulations has so far failed to bring forward a legislative proposal.

Cutajar is controversial because of his anti-immigrant stance but also because several parts of his zoo were built without a planning permit.

In 2017, Cutajar was issued a permit to regularise the illegally-built zoo but since then he has presented another application to regularise a number of new illegal structures.

Last month, the environmental watchdog, ERA, denounced illegal interventions on the zoo that were carried out in a period during which Cutajar was seeking regularisation.

The Environment and Resources Authority said new plans to regularise more illegalities in Cutajar’s zoo showed a greater sprawl of irregular works. A comparison between previous plans from 2019, and plans submitted in August, showed further intensification of interventions without a valid permit.