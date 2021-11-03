COVID-19: 34 new cases and 21 recoveries

34 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Wednesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, as such the total number of deaths stands at 462.

Active cases stand at 251 after 21 recoveries were registered.

There are currently nine coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which four are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 883,070 vaccine doses were administered, of which 54,979 were booster doses.