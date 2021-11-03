[WATCH] Public service guidelines to ensure record-keeping, communication respect gender identity

All entities within the public service will have to ensure that individuals are treated according to their self-determined gender identity under new guidelines released today.

The guidelines, which come into force on 1 January, will ensure that the collection of names and gender information across government entities will be consistent. Forms, letters and records will also have to be inclusive of same-sex couples.

Government entities will have until December 2022 to align their practices with the guidelines, Equality Minister Owen Bonnici said.

He said the introduction of civil liberties for LGBTIQ people over the past few years was not cosmetic but acknowledged that more work is required in the area. “In order for laws to deliver, the most important step is to win over the hearts and minds of people.”

Bonnici said the number of Maltese that believe trans people should occupy public administration positions, is up by 28% and 67% of Maltese acknowledge non-binary genders.

He said the guidelines will help deliver a more consistent approach across the public service when dealing with gender identity.

The guidelines will also help develop a consistent standard of evidence for people to change or establish a name and/or gender on personal records, and ensure individuals are treated according to their self-determined gender identity when accessing public services.

Gabi Calleja, Head of the SOGIGESC Unit within the Human Rights Directorate, said various complaints were received about the public service, mainly on formulae one is required to fill and on behaviour at the place of work.

She said the guidelines will serve as a, “practical tool so that the public administration is in conformity with law and respectful towards LBTIQ people.”

She explained how the model adopted, is similar to the measures the Australian government introduced recently and that the Maltese government also consulted with the Institute of Public Services (IPS).

Karl Tabone from IPS said that the role of the institute is to be a “vehicle”, so that the guidelines are disseminated throughout the public administration.

He stressed on the values of equality and inclusion, and for the “right of knowledge” and good quality training in the area for those working in the public service.