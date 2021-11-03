[WATCH] Feisty Konrad Mizzi defends Electrogas deal, addresses Fenech Adami as 'royal highness'

MP Konrad Mizzi lashed out against Public Accounts Committee chair Beppe Fenech Adami, telling him he is “a bully and entitled”.

“You think you can do whatever you want because your father was President, you think you are royalty,” he said.

Mizzi failed to appear multiple times in front of this committee, citing impartiality on one occasion and the unavailability of his lawyer in another.

He was energy minister when Electrogas was awarded a €200 million contract for the Delimara gas plant. But he was revealed by the Panama Papers of having opened a secret offshore company in Panama in 2016, together with former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri.

In 2017, it was revealed that the company was linked to another secret company, 17 Black, owned by Electrogas shareholder Yorgen Fenech, the Tumas magnate. In 2019, after Fenech was arrested and accused of masterminding the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, Mizzi was removed from tourism minister.

He was subsequently sacked from the Labour Party in March 2020 and currently sits in parliament as an independent MP.

Mizzi started his testimony by giving a presentation on the Electrogas power station, giving details on how government carried out the project.

While carrying out the presentation, Mizzi hit out at the 2008 Nationalist administration, saying they had a track record of “failures”.

Committee chair hit back by telling the former minister he was “corrupt”. “You are corrupt, and the Daphne Caruana Galizia inquiry showed that.”

Mizzi said he would be calling for a ruling on Fenech Adami’s comments that he was corrupt.

After Fenech Adami’s comments, the testimony turned into a shouting match between the Opposition committee members and the former minister.

“I will be there to vote whole heartedly against you, so you don’t get elected, so you remove your sense of entitlement,” Mizzi told Fenech Adami.

The Nationalist MPs hit back at Konrad Mizzi, mentioning his “various” shortcomings. “We have black on white that you opened accounts in Panama and New Zealand, we know you are corrupt.”

Speaking on the project, Mizzi said the country needed it. “Enemalta was on the brink of bankruptcy – this is not what we said, this is what credit rating agencies said.”

He said government wanted to be bold.

“We wanted to carry out an overhaul of the sector. The PN did is utmost for the project to not go through, and we know why – because they didn’t want us to change the situation,” he said. “Enemalta’s failure was risking the whole economy.”

When remarks were passed by the Opposition MPs on Mizzi’s Panama account, he repeatedly mentioned the Capital One case, and the way the Maltese police had handled the money laundering case.

Speaking on the Auditor General report, Mizzi insisted his role was one which was concerned with policy.

“What the auditor general published on the Electrogas deal, does not compare to the BWSC report,” he said. He also said the auditor report clearly showed “Malta needed the project.”

He quoted extracts from the NAO report, which he said clearly stated the selection process was “a fair one.”

Mizzi said the despite the “small administrative shortcomings”, the final outcome would have remained the same. “This is not what I am saying, this is what the auditor said.”

“Yes, he did mention administrative shortcomings, and these might have been debatable, but this is normal, especially in a project of this magnitude,” he said.

The testimony was suspended, and will continue on another day. The official date will be communicated in the coming days.