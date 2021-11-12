[WATCH] John Dalli: Prosecution, defence argue over accused’s possible immunity

Former disgraced European Union Commissioner John Dalli’s defence have accused the prosecution of trying to “waste time”.

“They have no evidence, all they want to do is waste time,” the defence argued.

Dalli was in court over his attempt to solicit a €60 million bribe to help overturn an EU-wide ban on snus, a form of smokeless tobacco. At the time, he was European commissioner for health leading reforms to the EU’s tobacco directive.

Dalli is yet to be charged, with the prosecution fearing he might be immune from prosecution. Presided by Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, the court heard the prosecution’s arguments, who said the Attorney General is still unsure over whether the former PN minister can be formally charged.

Lawyer Antoine Agius cited EU treaty, which states officials may be immune from prosecution over acts carried out in their official capacity.

Agius insisted the AG is waiting on direction from the European Commission.

The defence lawyer argued that they are not hiding behind immunity, and wanted the case to be concluded, once it starts. “Let us not have another case like Silvio Zammit.”

“There either is immunity or not,” lawyer Stefano Filletti argued.

The defence said the prosecution was employing delay tactics, as they did not have a strong case against Dalli.

In a decree delivered later on Friday, the magistrate decided this would be the final adjournment.

The court said it will be proceeding with the case during the next sitting, and will be hearing witnesses.

The magistrate said that if parties fail to turn up, fines will be imposed.

Lawyers Stefano Filletti and Stephen Tonna Lowell assisted John Dalli.

Dalli loses cool over British Virgin Islands firm ownership

When pressed about the owernship of a secret British Virgin Islands firm and a possible ethical breach, Dalli looked visibly agitated and lost his cool. He accused this paper of being "corrupt" and of not giving enough exposure to his statements about the matter.

Dalli had failed to declare his ownership of a secret British Virgin Islands firm when he took up his post as health and consumer affairs commissioner in 2009.

In a statement on Facebook, Repubblika President Robert Aquilina called out the authorities for failing to act on what he called "the Untouchables".

“The Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa’, Deputy Commissioner Alexandra Mamo and the Attorney General Vitoria Buttigieg have the country to a sorry state, so much that Dalli gets out of court calling journalists names and corrupt”.