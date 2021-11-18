New reverse osmosis plant gives Gozo autonomy in water supply

Gozo will be self-sufficient in its water supply after a new €11 million reverse osmosis plant was inaugurated at Ħondoq.

This is the first time Gozo has a reverse osmosis that will provide the island with its potable water needs.

“This is a modern state-of-the-art plant which makes use of cleaner sources of energy, which will help Gozo in taking the next step,” Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said on Thursday.

The €11 million investment has the capacity to produce 9,000 cubic metres of water on daily basis, and will be fully automated.

Dalli said one of the project’s priorities was that of ensuring the water’s taste was of the “utmost quality”. The plant has a re-mineralisation system to achieve this aim.

“The more people drink tap-water, the less plastic bottles they use, and the better for the environment,” she said.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said for Gozo to get to the “next level” its basic services have to be of the highest standard.

He said government also wants to make Gozo’s electrical grid self-sufficient through renewable sources. A few months ago it was unveiled that government is exploring an offshore floating windfarm off the Gozitan coast.

“Gozo will be an example of carbon-neutrality,” Abela said.

Water Services CEO Ivan Falzon hailed workers’ perseverance in completing the project. “90% of work was carried out during the pandemic, and so it was a massive challenge,” he said.