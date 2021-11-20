Demonisation of cannabis users has failed, Greens say on drugs policy

The Green Party has called for society to move away from war-on-drugs policies and support drug policies “with a human face”.

Speaking outside the House of Representatives, ADPD chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said a drugs policy should be one that takes care of, and defends the vulnerable rather than punishing them or ignoring them.

Cacopardo called on the government to publish the commissioned studies that served as the basis for the legalisation of recreational cannabis and home-growing. “The vulnerable among us including children, require protection which the Bill currently before Parliament does not always consider.”

Cacopardo said the concerns of employers and social partners over health and safety at the workplace should also be addressed, but emphasised on a social approach and medical intervention, rather than criminalisation. “The resources saved from the unnecessary prosecution of drug users should be invested in community services. In fact, research shows that community services accessible to all together with a better quality of life, greener environment and public sport and recreation facilities are much more important than a culture fear,” Cacopardo said.

ADPD secretary-general Ralph Cassar said the party welcomed the parliamentary discussion on cannabis regulation. “This reform should lead to acknowledge that not all drug users, especially cannabis users, are necessarily addicts. We have always insisted for the Police persecution on drug users to stop.”

Cassar said the demonisation of drug users had completely failed and destroyed the lives of those whom it was meant to help. But he also said that although cannabis is different than other substances, it should still not be normalised. “The PN and its allies are still using fear to continue persecuting those who are capable to make their own decisions, without being labelled as criminals, in the courts and sometimes even ending up in prison,” Cassar said.