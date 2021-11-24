Konrad Mizzi out of hospital, recovering at home

Independent MP Konrad Mizzi is out of hospital and recovering at home from a case of peritonitis.

Mizzi announced his recovery through Facebook on Wednesday afternoon.

“Doctors and medics informed me that I can proceed with the rest of the treatment at home,” Mizzi said in his statement. He thanked the Mater Dei team and his followers for the messages and support.

Mizzi was scheduled to appear in front of the Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday afternoon to proceed with his testimony over the Electrogas project.

He was first admitted to hospital last week, and was expected to stay in hospital for the next few days.

As a result of his diagnosis, Mizzi missed last week's committee meeting.

So far Mizzi has appeared twice before the PAC, both sessions regularly interrupted by heated exchange between Mizzi and PAC chair Beppe Fenech Adami over accusations of corruption.

Before agreeing to testify, Mizzi had repeatedly told the committee that he would not be turning up for questioning, calling the committee’s investigation a “partisan attack” on the Delimara gas plant project.

In its second session, the PAC had to pause its hearing after Mizzi lashed out at Karol Aquilina and his recent dangerous driving charges. Mizzi was giving an oral presentation on the Electrogas project, which he spearheaded as minister, when his testimony turned rowdy.