COVID-19: 56 new cases, two deaths registered on Friday

26 November COVID-19 update | 56 new cases • 1,003 active cases • 12 patients in hospital, 2 in ITU • Vaccine booster doses 107,776 • Total deaths 468

karl_azzopardi
26 November 2021, 12:51pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
56 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Friday, figures published by the health ministry Facebook page show.

A man and a woman both aged 77 died while positive to COVID-19. Total deaths stand at 468.

Active cases stand at 1,003 after 58 recoveries were registered.

12 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital of whom two are in the ITU.

Till yesterday, 942,729 vaccine doses were administered of which 107,776 are booster doses.

