[WATCH] Teens learn about domestic violence and ‘safe dates’ in PSDC lessons

A pilot project aimed at addressing domestic violence and preventing abuse was launched by Education Minister Justyne Caruana and Equality Minister Owen Bonnici.

‘Safe dates’ campaign will occur during Personal, Social and Career Development (PSCD) classes for form 4 students. The campaign will include a film entitled ‘Safe dates’ created by students showing different scenarios and how best to handle them. After the film, there will be a discussion on what was shown.

In attendance, Commissioner on gender-based violence and domestic violence Audrey Friggieri said that the commission would then be evaluating the data from the pilot project to see whether it was effective in order then to discuss a national wide rollout of the campaign.

Friggieri said the film would tackle harassment and bullying – “apart from helping the victims, we need to invest in prevention,” the commissioner said.

"Globally, a billion children are affected by violence worldwide, so it is essential to give them the education and life skills to combat that", Friggieri said.

Education Minister Justyne Caruana said education was vital when talking about eliminating domestic violence.

“When our children start asking questions, they need to be given the tools and answers. The earlier we start, the earlier we can start intervening in these cases,” Caruana said.

Equality Minister Owen Bonnici said for a while now; he has been asked to introduce such a campaign. “I am happy that it is finally a reality,” the minister said.

Currently, the world is halfway through the 16 days of activism against domestic violence, which kicked off on 25 November. Bonnici said this year the commission’s theme was “Your voice can set you free.”

“Most of the time, it is men committing violence towards women – and because of that, it is important as a government we come out firmly in saying that this is unacceptable. The theme for this year is meant to appeal to victims; a person’s voice is powerful, and it can liberate them," Bonnici said.

"Domestic violence and abuse is not a life sentence; you can use your voice and get help.”

The Equality minister also highlighted that there are still people in Malta who have an old mentality, “Education is important; because it is here we shape future generations, and it is here we can change their minds,” he said.

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is an annual international campaign that kicks off on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and runs until December 10, Human Rights Day.