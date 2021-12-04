COVID-19 certificate to include booster dose details

An updated COVID-19 certificate will include the booster and third dose details, within 14 days of its administration.

Vaccine recipients can visit certifikatvaccin.gov.mt, follow the instructions, log in the date of the last dose and press “reprint”.

Until everyone receives the invite for the booster, the vaccine certificate of two doses will remain valid, wherever mandatory to present the certificate, including travelling to Malta.

Malta on Saturday recorded 59 new infections over the past 24 hours with hospitalisations increasing by six patients.

There were 60 recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,347.

The latest data shows that 21 COVID patients are being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, two of whom are receiving intensive therapy.

No deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, Malta has registered 468 deaths.

Meanwhile, the roll out of the COVID vaccine booster has continued at a steady pace with 129,330 doses having been administered so far.