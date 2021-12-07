Driving tests postponed indefinitely following COVID-19 outbreak at Transport Malta

Transport Malta advised that starting from Tuesday, all practical driving tests are postponed until further notice, following a COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement TM said that the decision was taken as a precautionary measure, in order in order to align with guidelines issued by Health Authorities. A spokesperson for TM has however disclosed that a COVID-19 outbreak lead to this decision.

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise recently in Malta, following a drastic spike in cases all over Europe. Hospitalisations and deaths have however remained stable for the time being.

The Omicron variant is currently causing worldwide "concern" all over the world, although scientists are still trying to determine whether the current vaccines are effective against it.

No new nation-wide restricitons have been issued by the health authorities, a spokesperson for the Health Ministry confirmed.

Transport Malta apologised for any inconvenience caused by issues and circumstances beyond its control.

"The Authority will be closely monitoring the situation and shall inform the general public when services are to return to normal," TM stated