COVID-19: 86 new cases, hospitalisations remain stable

7 December COVID-19 update | 86 new cases • 1,337 active cases • 22 patients in hospital, 3 in ITU • Vaccine booster doses 137,747 • Total deaths 468

7 December 2021, 12:47pm
by Kurt Sansone
There are 1,337 active cases in the community
Malta registered 86 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours and 62 recoveries, bringing the active cases in the community to 1,337.

Information released by the Health Ministry shows that hospitalisations have remained stable with 22 patients receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital. Three of these patients are receiving care at the ITU.

No deaths were registered over the past 24 hours leaving the total number of COVID victims since the start of the pandemic at 468.

COVID-19 vaccine booster doses administered so far have reached 137,747.

