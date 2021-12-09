COVID-19: Hospital admissions continue to increase, 81 new cases registered

Malta has 27 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which four are in the ITU, the latest figures published by the Health Ministry show.

Over the past 24 hours, 81 new COVID-19 cases were registered. There were 107 recoveries, leaving a total of 1,336 active cases in the community.

Hospitalisations increased by five over the past 48 hours as Malta continues to face a surge in COVID cases.

There was one death in the last 24 hours, a 64-year-old man bringing the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 469.

Until yesterday 143,935 vaccine booster doses were administered.