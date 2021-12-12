Prime Minister’s sister-in-law, Alison Zerafa Civelli, to contest general election

Bormla mayor Alison Zerafa Civelli has announced she will be contesting the upcoming general election on the Labour Party ticket in the second district.

“Today I am officially announcing that I will be contesting the next General Election, on the second district,” she said in a Facebook post on Sunday morning.

She joins a long list of heavy weight candidates on the district like government Whip Glenn Bedingfield, MP Oliver Scicluna, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana, Chris Agius (Wefi) former minister Joe Mizzi and the Prime Minister himself.

“As a woman, a teacher, a Mayor, and an activist, I have always strived to do carry out what you have taught me – to work for the benefit of our families,” the post read. “And so how could I then reject your and the Labour Party's call to now take another step, and work for our entire district?”

The second electoral district consists of the following localities: Vittoriosa, Senglea, Cospicua, Ħaż-Żabbar, part of Fgura, Kalkara, and Xgħajra.