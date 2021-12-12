COVID-19: One dead, 78 new infections

78 new coronavirus infections were recorded on Sunday, figures published by the health ministry Facebook page show.

Active cases stand at 1,391, after 94 new recoveries were recorded.

During the last 24 hours, an 82-year-old male died while COVID-19 positive. Total deaths number 471.

There are currently 16 patients currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, two of whom are in the ITU.

Till yesterday, 990,949 vaccine doses were administered, of which 152,430 were a booster dose.