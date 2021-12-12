menu

COVID-19: One dead, 78 new infections

12 December COVID-19 update | 78 new cases • 1,391 active cases • 16 patients in hospital, 2 in ITU • vaccine booster doses 152,430 • Total deaths 471

karl_azzopardi
12 December 2021, 12:41pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File Photo
File Photo

78 new coronavirus infections were recorded on Sunday, figures published by the health ministry Facebook page show.

Active cases stand at 1,391, after 94 new recoveries were recorded.

During the last 24 hours, an 82-year-old male died while COVID-19 positive. Total deaths number 471.

There are currently 16 patients currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, two of whom are in the ITU.

Till yesterday, 990,949 vaccine doses were administered, of which 152,430 were a booster dose.

Karl Azzopardi is deputy online editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.