COVID-19: 168 cases registered, three patients in ITU

168 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Wednesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 471.

Active cases stand at 1,464 after 110 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 23 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which three are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,000,324 vaccine doses were administered, of which 161,144 were booster doses.