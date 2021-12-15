COVID-19: 168 cases registered, three patients in ITU
15 December COVID-19 update | 168 new cases • 1,464 active cases • 23 patients in hospital, 3 in ITU • vaccine booster doses 161,144 • Total deaths 471
168 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Wednesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.
No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 471.
Active cases stand at 1,464 after 110 recoveries were registered.
There are currently 23 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which three are in the ITU.
Until yesterday, 1,000,324 vaccine doses were administered, of which 161,144 were booster doses.