Marsaxlokk residents to protest against development in primary school garden

Marsaxlokk residents and NGOs will be protesting on Wednesday against the development of new local council offices on the grounds of the primary school garden.

Marsaxlokk Heritage, together with other NGOs, residents, parents and children who attend the locality's primary school are voicing their concerns about the development being proposed by the local council.

The group said the project would see a large part of Marsaxlokk's primary school garden developed into a two-storey building that will house the council offices, a hall, a post office, two lecture rooms, and a library.

“Although not on ODZ, these gardens are the last few remaining open spaces in the urban area of Marsaxlokk. These are occasionally used by students. Ethically and morally, it is incorrect to take away these spaces from children to replace them with offices,” Marsaxlokk Heritage said.

The group added that the area has already seen massive development at the back part of it and that another development would continue to suffocate the open spaces at the primary school. It will also disrupt the students during their studies, Marsaxlokk Heritage said.

The group said that “considering Malta’s way forward in creating open spaces where possible,” the development is in breach of the SPED Urban Objectives, which promote enhancing and protecting open spaces in urban areas.

“In the public meeting held in 2018, it was only mentioned that there's the possibility of moving the council premises to the school. No locations or plans were discussed. All of a sudden, a development permit was filed without first consulting with the residents. The actual need for this project is also unsure, as there are many alternatives to the proposed facilities.”

Marsaxlokk Heritage said it had sent a letter to the local council asking for further clarification, for which it has gotten no reply.

“Marsaxlokk Heritage is urging other NGOs and people to join the protest and show the disapproval towards this project and help protect the last few green open spaces left in the Maltese towns,” the group said.

READ ALSO: Marsaxlokk plans to build community centre inside school garden irks councillor