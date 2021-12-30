Keep your coat in: New Year’s Day set to be one of the warmest on record

Weather forecasters are expecting New Year’s Day to be one of the warmest on record with a high temperature of 20°C.

The Met Office at Malta International Airport said the temperature on Saturday is set to be close to the maximum temperature of 20.2°C recorded in 1985, which was Malta’s ever warmest New Year’s Day.

However, lower temperatures are expected over the rest of the weekend, with highs of 18°C and 17°C forecast for 31 December and 2 January respectively.

Temperatures will dip to lows varying between 11°C and 12°C from Friday to Sunday, with the latter forecast to be the coolest day.

Warmer weather coupled with clear skies will be arriving on the Maltese islands, tomorrow, just in time for the New Year’s weekend. A mainly sunny end to December will carry over into a sunny and dry New Year’s Day.

The rather strong winds currently affecting the islands will die down gradually over the coming days, as Force 3 winds from the north will become north northwest tomorrow, before picking up to reach Force 4 to 5 on Saturday. On Sunday, calmer Force 2 to 3 winds are expected to blow from the west northwest, becoming variable by the evening.