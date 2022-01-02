Dar tal-Providenza collects €1.4 million in 12-hour charity telethon

The church-run Dar tal-Providenza in Siġġiewi collected €1,409,085 million in donations during its annual telethon on New Year’s Day.

The home caters for people with a disability and is run by Fr Martin Micallef. “I hope this feast of generosity at the start of the year, represents the start of a year full of respect for every person without distinction, and willingness to help those who need support,” Fr Micallef said, closing the marathon at midnight.

The marathon was attended by Archbishop Charles Scicluna, President George Vella and other distinct personalities and politicians.

The collection comes a week after €5.8 million were donated during the annual charity telethon L-Istrina, in aid of the Community Chest Fund Foundation.