Malta secures €86 million for water and sewage infrastructure upgrades

Malta has been granted €86 million in EU funds to upgrade its water and wastewater infrastructure.

The projects into which government aims to funnel these funds are aimed at increasing Malta’s production capacity, improving water quality, reducing seawater intrusion, and strengthening the wastewater network to meet increasing demand.

In a statement, government said that, “major wastewater initiatives in the North side of Malta are underway, featuring micro tunneling, sewer lining, the replacement of old pressure mains. In areas around Żejtun, Mqabba, Kirkop, Żurrieq, and Birżebbuġia, new galleries are being built.”

During a press conference, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli announced that government’s work in this field will ensure that Malta’s future needs in terms of water production and sewage treatment are met.

Meanwhile, European Funds Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi stressed the importance of constant investment in water and sewage infrastructure. He also reminded that EU-funded projects, including the first reverse osmosis in Gozo, which opened four years ago, provide quality water to thousands of families.

"European funds are not only giving us the means to improve water supply but are also strengthening national security and making us more resilient to climate and environmental challenges. As a country, we must continue to look ahead and invest in efficient and sustainable systems that will provide for our families for many years,” Zrinzo Azzopardi.

From his end, Water Services Corporation (WSC) CEO Karl Cilia explained that in areas such as Selmun, Gozo, and Cottonera, network upgrades aim to reduce leakage, improve water quality, and ensure a more reliable service.

“WSC has a very positive track record when it comes to delivering critical projects. In this regard, our teams will deliver these projects with focus and responsibility. The plan reflects serious technical work, years of preparation and a commitment to long-term sustainability. Every intervention translates into a clear improvement to the service we provide,” Cilia said.